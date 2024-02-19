QPR head of medicine and performance Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad is set to leave Loftus Road for Crystal Palace, a report from the Daily Mail has said.

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has overseen the arrival of some new backroom team members since his arrival in October 2023. Of course, Xavier Calm joined from Hammarby IF as well while a new goalkeeper coach arrived in the form of Andrew Sparkes too.

On the whole though, the coaching staff and backroom team is made up of figures who have also worked under previous R’s bosses. Some of those have been in and around Loftus Road for some time, with Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad among them.

Since joining in November 2016, Ahmad has worked as club doctor, head of medicine and now, he holds a role as head of medicine and performance. Now though, he’s set for a new role elsewhere in London.

The Daily Mail reports that he’s set to join Premier League side Crystal Palace as head of sports medicine. It will end Ahmad’s time at QPR after nearly seven-and-a-half years with the Championship club.

The search for replacement

Often when a backroom team member like Ahmad moves on, clubs look to appoint internally. QPR may well opt to promote someone already within the club to the newly-vacant position, ensuring for a smooth transition following the departure of the long-serving medical figure.

It could also be that Cifuentes looks to influence the search for a replacement, perhaps advising the club to move for someone he has worked with before. That could also be effective, helping increase the Spaniard’s influence.

Regardless, the hope will be an ample replacement can be found shortly.

Cifuentes and co’s priority remains keeping QPR in the Championship. They’ve found some impressive form of late to move within just a point of safety, though they’re still 22rd in the Championship table.