Leeds United attempted to sign Besiktas winger Milot Rashica in the January transfer window, according to a report from Turkish publication Takvim.

Leeds United are flying high in the Championship and currently occupy second place in the table. Yet despite them looking to solidify their position in the top two between now and the end of the season they didn’t make too many moves in the January transfer window last month.

A handful of players left Elland Road on loan or on permanent deals, but they only brought in one new signing. Connor Roberts joined on loan from Premier League outfit Burnley, but they had hoped for more new arrivals.

According to a report from Takvim, Leeds United attempted to sign Besiktas’ Rashica. The 27-year-old left fellow Championship side Norwich City back in August and has scored four and assisted four in 26 appearanes in all competitions and the Whites saw him as a potential target. However, their €7m bid was ultimately rejected.

One to come back to?

Leeds United are likely to have a busy summer. Whether they remain in the Championship they will look to bolster their side in the hopes of securing promotion, and if they go up they will need to strengthen to remain in the Premier League next season.

Therefore, despite having failed in their bid to sign Rashica in January, this is one they could come back to. With Crysencio Summerville a wanted man, he could depart in the summer for pastures new, and Rashica could certainly be an adequate replacement.

If Summerville was to leave he would generate a hefty fee, which could then be used to reinvest in the team elsewhere. Although the €7m offer was turned down, it is expected that Besiktas wouldn’t demand too much more to part with their relatively new signing.