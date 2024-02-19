The latest Hull City team news as Liam Rosenior’s side gear up to face Southampton in the Championship.

Hull City head into their upcoming Championship clash on the back of their 2-1 win away at Huddersfield Town over the weekend.

Defender Jacob Greaves scored twice for the Tigers at the John Smith’s Stadium to help his side pick up all three points.

Liam Rosenior’s men are only outside the play-offs on goal difference and have the same amount of points as Coventry City and Norwich City.

Hull City team news

As per HullLive, Liverpool loan man Tyler Morton sustained a ‘kick’ to his ankle so it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to play against Southampton.

Jean Michael Seri is available again after helping Ivory Coast win AFCON. Striker Liam Delap, who is on loan from Manchester City, remains out of action.

Starting XI

Allsop

Coyle

Jones

Greaves

Giles

Slater

Seri

Zaroury

Carvalho

Philogene

Ohio

Lewie Coyle should come back into the team after starting on the bench at Huddersfield.

In midfield, due to Morton’s potential absence, Regan Slater is likely to slot in for him in the middle of the park alongside the returning Seri. Greg Docherty is another option to pick from in that position.

The front three behind the striker of Anass Zaroury, Fabio Carvalho and Jaden Philogene should stay the same. The latter scored an impressive rabona goal against Rotherham United last Tuesday and hit the post against the Terriers on Saturday.

In attack, Rosenior has started the experienced Billy Sharp in the last two fixtures. However, I think he might start with Standard Liege loan man Noah Ohio for this one against the Saints. Aaron Connolly is also available if needed.