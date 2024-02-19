Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has confirmed midfielder John Fleck is facing a couple of weeks out after a ‘nasty whack to his shin’.

Blackburn Rovers signed the 32-year-old midfielder in January after eight impressive years with Sheffield United. But, Fleck was substituted just 15 minutes into his debut against Preston North End at the weekend, which ended all square at 2-2.

The Scotland international went in for a crunching tackle early on and was seemingly fine, but his next action left him requiring treatment. Post-game, Eustace initially said that it was a ‘massive blow’ to lose him despite the extent of the injury not being known, but a fresh update has now emerged.

Blackburn Rovers face Cardiff City on Tuesday night and ahead of the tie, Eustace said that Fleck is facing ‘a couple of weeks out’ after taking a hit to his shin.

Although the specific damage is not quite yet known, Eustace admitted that losing Fleck was undoubtedly a blow.

🗣️ JE: "Flecky took quite a nasty whack to his shin, where he’d had a previous problem on that. Hopefully it’ll only be a couple of weeks.



I thought he started game really well, you can see his experience was playing a big part in the way we started the game."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/i4h3DNpUXS — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 19, 2024

Blackburn Rovers supporters will be disappointed that Fleck is facing a spell on the sidelines so soon after his signing. However, the relief is that he hopefully won’t be facing too long out with a couple of weeks projected by Eustace and co.

Fleck’s Rovers role

As the Blackburn Rovers boss previously alluded to, a big reason behind the capture of the Scotsman was the experience he had to offer.

Fleck won three promotions with Sheffield United during his time with the club. Firstly, he helped get them into the Championship by winning the League One title, and a further two times by finishing in the second-tier’s automatic promotion spots to head into the Premier League.

He made 278 appearances for the Blades, 65 of which came in the top-flight, and also won five caps for the Scotland national side during his time at Bramall Lane.

Whilst with Rangers in the early days of his career, Fleck also made one Europa League and four Champions League appearances alongside lifting the Scottish Premiership three times and both domestic cups twice.

With Rovers currently sat 17th in the Championship table and not yet out of the conversation for relegation, his experience could have a big say in the fortune of Eustace’s side and they would much rather have his input from the centre of the pitch than on the sidelines. Nevertheless, his experience and leadership will hopefully help him retain an influential role even while out injured.