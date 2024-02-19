Ipswich Town take on Rotherham United in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Ipswich Town head into their upcoming Championship clash away at Swansea City 2-1. Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin were on the scoresheet for the Tractor Boys in Wales.

Rotherham, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 at home by Watford. The Millers remain on the bottom of the table and are in the drop zone along with QPR and Sheffield Wednesday.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, here is a look at five players who could dictate the game…

Nathan Broadhead

The former Everton man is in decent form at the moment. He has scored three goals in his last three games and will be looking to add to his tally against the Millers.

Kieffer Moore

Ipswich swooped to land the striker in the January transfer window to add more competition and depth to that department. He had a loan spell at Rotherham during the 2017/18 season.

Conor Chaplin

Kieran McKenna has worked wonders with the 26-year-old and he has been a huge player for the Tractor Boys over recent times. He has scored 10 goals and assisted seven so far this term.

Viktor Johansson

Rotherham’s number one has been brilliant in this campaign despite Rotherham’s struggles on the bench. The Sweden international, who has made one cap for his country so far, has kept his side in games and they will likely face a real battle to keep hold of him this summer.

Seb Revan

He is on loan with the Millers from Aston Villa and has looked bright during his loan spell in South Yorkshire. The 20-year-old has picked up a lot of experience and will have benefitted from playing every week in the second tier.