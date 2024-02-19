QPR midfielder Sam Field has said their clash against Rotherham United ‘will not be easy’ this weekend.

QPR lock horns with bottom of the Championship on Saturday as they look to build on their away win at Bristol City last time out.

The Hoops secured all three points at Ashton Gate after Ilias Chair’s goal to boost their survival hopes.

Field has had this to say about their upcoming fixture, as per the club’s official website: “There is still a long way to go but we have to, at some point, start taking our chances with this. We have worked so hard to get ourselves in a position to get out of it, we have to make it count.

“I will tell you now, Rotherham at home will not be easy. It will not be easy. But if we approach it with the mindset and the attitude that we had against Bristol City, I am sure we can get the points.”

QPR man expecting tough clash

QPR remain the drop zone along with Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday but are sat in 22nd place above the Yorkshire pair.

Their win at Bristol City leaves them a point from safety behind Millwall with 13 games left to play. The likes of Swansea City, Stoke City and Huddersfield Town are also embroiled in the battle to stay up.

The Hoops need to stay consistent and their game against the Millers is an ideal opportunity to pick up another victory. However, Field’s comments suggest they won’t be taking them lightly.

Rotherham have only won three times all season and have conceded 60 goals. They battled hard against play-off chasing pair Hull City and Watford in their last two outings and narrowly lost to both (1-2 and 0-1) to aren’t going down without a fight under Leam Richardson, despite their lack of quality at second tier level.

QPR were busy bolstering their ranks this winter and brought in Lucas Andersen, Joe Hodge, Michael Frey and Isaac Hayden. The quartet have all played their part so far.

They also managed to keep hold of Chair and Chris Willock in the January transfer window which was important.