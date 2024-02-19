Hull City are set to receive a boost in midweek as they welcome back star midfielder Jean Michael Seri for the trip to Southampton, according to a report from Hull Live.

Hull City have been rather inconsistent over the past few months. Since the start of December they have won seven and lost seven, with no draws. However, a big reason for this could be due to having been without one of their star players since the turn of the year.

Midfielder Seri joined up with the Ivory Coast national team for the Africa Cup of Nations and has missed the club’s last seven games. During his time at the tournament he helped his side win silverware and the third trophy of his career after winning the Championship with Fulham and the Turkish Super Cup with Galatasaray.

Now according to Hull Live, Liam Rosenior will be able to reintroduce Seri into the first-team fold when they travel to Southampton on Tuesday evening. He is likely to come straight into the starting eleven to bolster their options in midfield.

A huge boost for Hull City

Hull City’s inconsistency isn’t helping their hopes of getting into the top six, but welcoming back one of their standout performers certainly will. Seri’s return really couldn’t have come at a better time.

Travelling to Southampton isn’t easy at the best of times. Yet had they been without Seri it is likely to have been an even tougher evening. Having him back fit and available and buoyant after winning an international trophy with his country will stand them in good stead to get something from the game.

A win for the Tigers could see them into 5th in the table. Rosenior’s side will be hoping to record a third win in a row for the first time this season when they travel to St. Mary’s tomorrow evening.