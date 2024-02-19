Sunderland head coach Michael Beale is set to leave the club, reporter Phil Smith has said on X.

Sunderland appointed Michael Beale on December 18th, bringing him in as the permanent replacement for previous incumbent Tony Mowbray. It’s been a tough few months on Wearside for the ex-Rangers and QPR boss, and it seems change is afoot.

Writing X, Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith has said that Beale is set to leave his role as head coach of the Black Cats.

Understand Michael Beale is set to leave his role as #SAFC head coach. — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) February 19, 2024

Beale has taken charge of 11 Championship games in his time in charge at the Stadium of Light. Of those, four have ended in victory, with two draws and five defeats in the other seven. Sunderland were also comfortably beaten by arch-rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round.

Further details of his impending departure are yet to emerge, but it seems a managerial change is around the corner with the club sat 10th in the Championship table and four points off the play-offs.

A necessary decision?

After defeats to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, any momentum built up from the previous three undefeated matches waned. Support for Beale has been fairly minimal among supporters from the early days of his tenure and amid a slip to 10th, it feels like a decision that was necessary.

The 44-year-old has built a strong reputation for his coaching abilities and his work at QPR caught the eye. A tough job at Rangers has been followed by a short and unsuccessful stint with Sunderland, so time will tell what comes next for Beale if he does leave the Black Cats as widely reported.

Furthermore, it will be intriguing to see what action the Black Cats take. Recent caretaker boss Mike Dodds could be a leading contender to come into the job until the end of the season but regardless of who comes in, Sunderland will know any decision over their next boss needs to be made swiftly.