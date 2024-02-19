‘Great attitude’ – Blackpool boss Neil Critchley heaps praise on summer signing after Peterborough United win

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has heaped praise on Karamoko Dembele after their weekend win.

Blackpool won 2-1 away at Peterborough United on Saturday in League One.

Dembele, 20, scored a late winner for the Tangerines at London Road. Striker Shayne Lavery was on the scoresheet as well.

Speaking after the match, Critchley said, as per the official club website: “Kaddy made a real impact in coming on and scoring the winner. You’ve got to remember he’s only 20 and this is his first season where he’s played 90 minute games consistently.

“There is no doubting his ability, but we have to use him at the right time. He’s a quick learner who tries to do everything you ask of him and has a great attitude.”

Blackpool man hailed

Dembele has made 26 appearances in the league so far this season for Blackpool and has chipped in with five goals and eight assists.

The Seasiders swooped to sign him on loan last summer from Stade Brestois and he has since proved to be a useful player for Critchley’s side.

He was on the books at Celtic from 2013 to 2022 and rose up through their academy ranks. The former England youth international went on to play 10 times for the Hoops’ first-team before heading to France.

The attacker then featured on 18 occasions last term for Brest in Ligue 1 before returning to England on a temporary basis in late August.

Dembele is due to return to his parent club but his long-term future is up in the air at the moment with it yet to be known whether the Tangerines will try and get him permanently.

His main focus right now will be on helping Blackpool reach the third tier play-offs and get to Wembley in the EFL Trophy. They face Peterborough again tomorrow night in the semi-finals of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy with a place in the final up for grabs.

The Seasiders then lock horns with automatic promotion chasing Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road this weekend as they look to build some momentum now.

They are 8th in the table and are six points off the top six with 13 games left of the campaign to play.