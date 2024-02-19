The72’s writers offer their Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Ipswich Town come into their midweek clash with Rotherham United looking to take the chance to gain some ground on their automatic promotion rivals. The Tractor Boys are 4th in the Championship table as it stands, but a win would move them into 3rd and level on points with Leeds United.

After a poor run, Kieran McKenna’s side look to have found form again. They have beaten Millwall and Swansea City in back-to-back Championship games.

Rotherham United meanwhile look to be on a one-way road back to League One football. They’re still 14 points away from safety after a fourth consecutive defeat at the weekend.

The Millers have won just three games in 32 matches this season and could be in for another tough game at Portman Road.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s hard to see this ending any other way than a home win. Ipswich Town look to have got their mojo back a bit and with another winnable game awaiting, they should claim all three points.

“To have any chance of getting something from this, Rotherham United will need ‘keeper Viktor Johannson to be at the very top of his game. You have to wonder just how far afield the Millers would be if he wasn’t in between the sticks.

“I’ll say that despite Johansson’s best efforts, Ipswich will win comfortably here. I’ll go for a 3-0 home win.”

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United prediction: 3-0

Harry Mail

“This is a great opportunity for Ipswich Town to pick up another three points in their quest for automatic promotion.

“The Tractor Boys have found their groove again and need to get the job done against Rotherham United here.

“The Millers are lacking quality and although they are putting in battling performances under Leam Richardson, it looks incredibly likely that they will be dropping into League One.

“I just can’t see the visitors getting anything again here and the hosts should win.”

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United prediction: 2-0