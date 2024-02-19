Gillingham take on Stockport County in League Two on Tuesday night.

Gillingham head into their upcoming clash on the back of their 1-0 away at Newport County last time out. They are sat in 11th place in the table.

Stockport, on the other hand, were battered 4-0 away at Tranmere Rovers. The League Two table toppers have lost their last two games on the spin as they look to bounce back.

Ahead of their clash, here is a look at five players who could dictate the game…

Connor Mahoney

He dropped down two leagues to join Gillingham on loan from Huddersfield Town in the Championship last summer. The winger has since chipped in with five goals and five assists and he will be eager to cause Stockport some problems.

Jake Turner

The Gills’ goalkeeper has kept 10 clean sheets so far this season. He kept the Hatters out on the first day of this season at Edgeley Park as his side won 1-0.

Nick Powell

Eyebrows were raised when he joined Dave Challinor’s side back following his exit from Stoke City at the end of last term. The ex-Manchester United man has a lot of quality and needs to find form.

Isaac Olaofe

He has fired 18 goals in all competitions so far in this campaign and has helped Stockport’s push for automatic promotion. His pace and power is tough for defenders in the fourth tier to deal with.

Ben Hinchliffe

The Hatters’ number one will be disappointed to have conceded four to Tranmere. He has been with his current club since 2016 and has been a key factor behind their rise up the leagues and he will need to be at his best if they are to get a result from Priestfield.