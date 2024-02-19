Gillingham boss Stephen Clemence has said winter signing Josh Andrews isn’t too far away from making his debut.

Gillingham swooped to sign the striker from Championship side Birmingham City on the final day of the January transfer window earlier this month.

Andrews, 22, has been out of action so far with injury but is close to returning to full fitness. The Gills face Stockport County and Wrexham this week.

Clemence has said, as per a report by KentOnline: “Josh Andrews won’t be too far away. I am hoping that he will play 45 minutes in a B Team game on Tuesday and I am sure people will see him nearer to the squad at the weekend.”

Gillingham injury latest

As per Gillingham’s boss’ comments, the Stockport came will come too soon for Andrews. However, he has an outside chance of being available for Wrexham which would be a boost.

The Kent club are sat in 11th place after their 1-0 loss away at Newport County last time out. Will Evans scored the only goal of the game for the Exiles and it proved to be enough.

Clemence’s men are only a point outside the play-offs though and still have a strong chance of making the top seven if they can hit some form between now and the end of the season.

Andrews’ impending return will give them another option to pick from in attack. He rose up through the Birmingham academy and was a regular for the Midlands outfit at various youth levels.

The Solihull-born man was offered professional terms in 2020 but never made a senior appearance for the Blues. Instead, he gained experience through loan spells away from St Andrews.

Andrews had temporary stints in the Football League at Harrogate Town, Rochdale, Doncaster Rovers and Accrington Stanley to get some game time under his belt.

He has spent the first-half of this campaign with the latter under John Coleman and scored six goals in 22 matches for them in all competitions before heading back to Birmingham prior to being sold to Gillingham.