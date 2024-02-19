Former Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Southampton goalkeeper Kelvin Davis is in line for his first managerial role at Eastleigh, as per a report by the Southern Daily Echo.

The ex-Football League stopper called time on his goalkeeping career back in 2016.

Davis, 47, made 687 appearances in his playing days before hanging up his gloves.

The Southern Daily Echo now claim he is set to take his first steps into management in the National League with Eastleigh.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Ex-Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Southampton poised for job

Davis played for Luton Town and Wimbledon before joining Ipswich in 2003. He went on to play 92 times for the Tractor Boys before heading out the exit door after two years.

Sunderland swooped in for him and lured him away from Portman Road. The stopper was thrown a Premier League lifeline by the Black Cats and spent a single season in the North East, featuring in 35 matches in all competitions.

Southampton snapped him up in 2006 and he went on to become a key player for the Hampshire club.

Davis made the number one spot his own at St Mary’s and made 301 outings. He helped the Saints win back-to-back promotions from League One to the top flight during his time there under their former boss Nigel Adkins.

His game time dried up in his latter years but he still provided back-up and experience to their goalkeeping department.

Southampton provided him with a pathway into the coaching world and he held roles such as Football Development Executive and first-team coach after retiring. He then cut ties with them in 2022.

Eastleigh are 15th in the table and are only four points above the drop zone. They will be hoping that Davis can help them rise away from danger.