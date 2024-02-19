Derby County are still in their transition following administration in 2022, and a business plan agreed with the EFL last summer has had a noticeable effect on incomings over the past season and a half.

Derby County were only able to sign players to two-year contracts prior to the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign, meaning that a heap of players are set to see their deals expire at Pride Park this July. Throw a few exceptions into the mix, and the tally of players who are currently able to leave on a free at the end of the season totals up to 12.

The talent in question: Scott Loach, Joe Wildsmith, Craig Forsyth, Darren Robinson, Louie Sibley, Korey Smith, Kwaku Oduroh, Tom Barkhuizen, Martyn Waghorn, Liam Thompson, James Collins and finally club-captain Conor Hourihane.

Here, we assess which of those players are most likely to remain with the Rams and who may be saying goodbye to the East Midlands outfit in several months’ time.

Staying put

Of course, we do not yet know which division Derby County will be playing their football in next season with them 2nd in the League One table. But, a number of these players would likely be handy in either League One or the Championship.

Barkhuizen has been a steady squad player since his arrival and just creeps into the younger half of this list as a 30-year-old. Consistency has been an issue, but following his goal against Exeter City last Tuesday displays he has the opportunity to finish the season strongly and earn himself a renewal.

Sibley is well-liked by Warne and scored a crucial winner over Stevenage at the weekend. The boyhood Derby County supporter has been more of a utility player since relegation to the third-tier and may well be kept around.

Finally, Thompson had to make an impression this season and has done so in his limited game time. The youngster was earning rave reviews before his injury, but has since settled back into the first-team picture and would be a useful player to re-sign.

Grey area

Forsyth, Collins, Smith, Wildsmith, Hourihane and Robinson all fall into this category.

Now in his 11th year associated with the club, Forsyth signed a one-year extension in the summer and was a mainstay in the squad before his injury. It is now hard to imagine the Rams without their long-serving left-back, but at 34 years of age he may finally move on.

Collins and Smith are now both 33 and have suffered injuries this campaign. No doubt useful squad players, but Derby may look at younger options this summer.

Wildsmith had been number one in net for the Rams, but has been dropped this season for Josh Vickers. He is currently back in the starting lineup due to Vickers’ illness but may move on if he returns to being understudy.

Robinson is an undoubtedly talented prospect, but is getting no senior minutes and has had interest from the likes of Aston Villa and Southampton before. He may move on to progress his career elsewhere.

Hourihane was appointed captain at the beginning of the season but has received criticism this campaign. He has indicated his desire to begin coaching, so only time will tell just what comes of his future when the summer is here.

On the move

Loach is the third choice goalkeeper and could be shifted on to allow a youngster already on the books to move up the ranks.

Waghorn returned to the Rams this season as a free transfer, starting his campaign strongly before suffering an injury. He is yet to return to first-team action and could be a likely contender for an exit.

Oduroh spent the first half of the season on loan with National League side Rochdale but they cut his loan spell short in January. As he’s outside the senior reckoning, it could be that he moves on.