Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has stated he feels ‘very convinced’ that midfielder Barry Bannan will stay with the club beyond the end of this season.

Sheffield Wednesday man Bannan has been one of the most influential players at Hillsborough in recent times. The 34-year-old has remained with the Owls since 2015, managing 30 goals and 65 assists in his massive 389 appearances.

He’s maintained a key role amid the struggles this season too. Still donning the captain’s armband, the Scot has played 32 times across all competitions. Bannan is sure to remain a key figure in the Championship relegation fight too, though there are some questions over his future with his deal up in the summer.

Now though, Owls boss Rohl has issued a firm statement over where he feels the midfielder’s future lies.

As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield Wednesday manager said he feels ‘very convinced’ that Bannan will be staying with the club beyond the end of this season. He said:

“I think Barry is a big part of this team and a big part of this club, alongside Liam Palmer they are players that have such a long time here. “I am very convinced he [Bannan] will be here, it doesn’t matter which league. I like that he is also looking to see what he is wanting to do after his playing career, maybe be a manager at some time and that is fantastic, to be open to this as well.

"There is no issue, no problem. He will be a part of the team next season."

Remaining a key player

Time will tell just what plans Bannan has for his future. If Rohl has his way though, the diminutive playmaker will be staying at Sheffield Wednesday for a little longer yet.

His importance goes far beyond what he offers on the pitch. As such a long-serving player and experienced figure, Bannan is a leader, standard-setter and vocal character in the dressing room. His influence will have been key in helping Rohl have such a positive impact at Hillsborough and losing that will be a blow for the German.

Until it comes to decision time though, Sheffield Wednesday fans can trust Bannan to keep giving his all as the Owls look to rise up the Championship table. After their weekend win over Millwall, they’re now four points off safety in 23rd.