The72’s writers offer their Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Tuesday evening.

Cardiff City head into this midweek encounter off the back of a disappointing 4-1 defeat away from home against Norwich City. The Bluebirds had initially led through Jamilu Collins’ 19th minute strike, but Josh Sargent’s brace alongside goals from Gabriel Sara and Christian Fassnacht secured a convincing victory for the hosts.

The defeat left Erol Bulut’s side 14th in the Championship table, seemingly locked in the middle of the division with relegation looking just as unlikely as a top six finish. Although saying that, anything can happen in this division.

Blackburn Rovers travel to Wales having drawn their last encounter 2-2 against Preston North End at Deepdale. John Eustace’s men raced into a two-goal lead through Sammie Szmodics and Sam Gallagher, but Robbie Brady and Emil Riis hit back before half-time for the Lilywhites and it ended all square.

Rovers are sat 17th in the Championship, five points ahead of the drop zone with 14 matches to go. It is the job of recently appointed Eustace to ensure they do not fall into the relegation conversation.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“This is a tough one to call given that Cardiff will be desperate for a response and Blackburn are currently undergoing a transition period under their new boss.

“The Bluebirds have lost their last three fixtures, so how they react against Rovers will tell us a lot about their character. Eustace’s side will no doubt take confidence from Cardiff’s recent form heading into the clash, but they still have a job to do themselves.

“One win, one draw and one loss under the new man’s reign so far suggests that this one could go either way, though I think the visitors might add to the recent misery of Bulut’s men by walking away with three points on this occasion.”

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“It’s hard to see just how this game ends given how both sides have struggled of late. Both teams are in poor form but at least for Blackburn, there are some positives to take from their weekend display.

“They raced into the lead in impressive fashion but ultimately, the surrendering of the lead was disappointing.

“This is a great chance for Eustace and co to claim a big win. Cardiff are out of sorts and really struggling at home, but with Blackburn’s poor away record in mind, I think this ends level.”

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-1