The72’s writers offer their Cambridge United vs Bolton Wanderers prediction ahead of their League One clash on Tuesday evening.

Cambridge United head into this midweek encounter with Bolton Wanderers off the back of an emphatic 4-0 victory away from home against bottom of the table Carlisle United. Sullay Kaikai’s first-half strike was followed by Sam Lavelle’s own goal and further efforts from Elias Kachunga and Ryan Bennett to complete the scoring.

Neil Harris’ men now sit 16th in League One, six points clear of the relegation zone having lost just two of their last seven matches. They are now firmly on track to avoid the drop.

Bolton Wanderers, on the other hand, sit 3rd in the third tier standings and drew 3-3 at home to Charlton Athletic on Saturday as the gap between themselves and Derby County in 2nd place grew to three points.

Ian Evatt’s men had initially led, but then trailed twice before rescuing a point at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. Wanderers’ goal scorers on the day were Victor Adeboyejo, Paris Maghoma and Jón Dadi Bödvarsson with Thierry Small, Lloyd Jones and Daniel Kanu bagging for the Addicks.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Bolton will feel frustrated that they were only able to muster a point on home soil at the weekend, but they are still in a fantastic position in the table with two games in hand on the Rams and three games in hand on league-leaders Portsmouth.

“Their fixture against Cambridge is one of those games in hand and Evatt’s side could rise back into 2nd spot on goal difference should they win by four clear goals.

“The U’s have been a much tougher side to beat since Harris’ appointment however, so a win of that magnitude would be a surprise at the Abbey Stadium on Tuesday. I do expect Bolton to walk away with all three points from this encounter due to the quality their side has on offer, but I also think they will stay 3rd for now.”

Cambridge United vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 1-3

James Ray

“It might not be the easiest of games for Bolton Wanderers but nonetheless, this is one they should be winning. Cambridge United have been vastly improved under Harris though and they’re a fairly sturdy defensive outfit, so don’t be surprised if the hosts grind out a point.

“Evatt’s side should have the firepower to break through though. They’re right at the top of the table for a reason, and tricky games like this should show why.

“I’ll back the visitors to battle their way to a valuable three points.”

Cambridge United vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 0-2