The72’s writers offer their Blackpool vs Peterborough United prediction ahead of the EFL Trophy semi-final clash on Tuesday night.

Blackpool and Peterborough United meet again on Tuesday night, this time under the floodlights at Bloomfield Road. That’s not the only difference, with a trip to Wembley also at stake.

The League One sides met at London Road on Saturday afternoon and it was the Tangerines who snatched all three points. Posh had the lead thanks to Hector Kyprianou but after Shayne Lavery’s equaliser, the visitors snatched all three points through Karamoko Demble in the 91st minute.

It was a first win in four league games for Neil Critchley’s side. Darren Ferguson co have now lost four league games in a row, slipping from 2nd to 5th in the League One table as a result.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a massive game for both teams. A trip to Wembley and a place in the EFL Trophy final is at stake, so despite many not taking this competition all that seriously, Blackpool and Peterborough United will be determined to win here.

“From Posh’s perspective, it feels like a must-win for them. Four straight League One defeats has their season at risk of being derailed and a cup exit at such a late stage would only be a bigger blow to their ambitions.

“After such a late win by Blackpool at the weekend though, I think they’ve got a clear mentality edge. That could be the difference here, sending the Tangerines to Wembley against either Bradford City or Wycombe Wanderers.”

Blackpool vs Peterborough United prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Harry Mail

“This is a great opportunity for these two teams to give their fans a trip to Wembley.

“Blackpool got the better of Peterborough United in the league over the weekend as they ran out 2-1 winners at London Road. I can see the Tangerines winning again here but it will be close.

“The Posh’s form has really slumped over recent times and they need to get back to winning ways. A victory here would boost their confidence ahead of their upcoming League One games and would give them a date in the capital to look forward to.

“However, I’m edging towards a home win.”

Blackpool vs Peterborough United prediction: 1-0