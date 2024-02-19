Birmingham City defender Kevin Long is poised to join Toronto FC, as per a report by BirminghamLive.

Birmingham City are set to cut ties with the centre-back this week on a permanent basis.

Long, 33, joined the Blues in January 2023 and he has since made 40 appearances for them in all competitions, 20 of which have come this season for the Championship side.

In this update by BirminghamLive regarding his future at St Andrews, he is heading over to Canada for a new chapter in his career.

Birmingham City man poised to leave

Long provides useful competition and depth to Birmingham’s defensive ranks. However, his contract expires at the end of this campaign and he is due to head out the exit door on a free transfer anyway later this year.

Cutting ties with him now gives the Blues more time to plan for a future replacement. It also frees up space and funds in their ranks.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has 17 caps to his name, moved to England in 2010 as a youngster to join Burnley from Cork City.

He spent 13 years on the books at Turf Moor and played 91 games for the Clarets, as well as having loan spells away from Lancashire at Accrington Stanley, Rochdale, Portsmouth, Barnsley and MK Dons in the Football League.

Toronto are now working on a deal to lure him to MLS ahead of the 2024 campaign. They finished 15th last year and are managed by ex-Canada boss John Herdman, who is from the North East of England.

The Reds have a few starts in their squad such as Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne and could see Long as someone to strengthen their backline this winter.