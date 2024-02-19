Southampton are keen on a summer swoop for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Southampton are currently aiming to gain automatic promotion from the Championship.

Clarke, 23, has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far this season and the Black Cats are likely to face a battle to keep hold of him in the future.

Here is a look at three players the Saints could target if they aren’t able to lure him down south…

Jonathan Rowe

If Southampton go up and Norwich City stay down, the 20-year-old would be ideal for Russell Martin’s side. He has fired 13 goals so far in this campaign.

The England youth international has a bright future ahead of him in the game and will want to test himself in the Premier League soon. He is under contract at Carrow Road until 2025.

Morgan Whittaker

He plays on the other side to Clarke but would inject more quality into Southampton’s attacking ranks. Swansea City sold him to Plymouth Argyle last summer and he has since found the net on 16 occasions for the Pilgrims.

Whittaker, who is 23-years-old, is a product of the Derby County academy but left for the Swans in 2021. He then went on to play 37 games for the Welsh outfit, as well as having loan spells away at Lincoln City and Plymouth to boost his development before the latter snapped him up permanently.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Liam Millar

Preston North End loan star Millar would be a much cheaper alternative to players like Clarke, Rowe and Whittaker. The Canada international has impressed with the Lilywhites this term and has his sights set on reaching the play-offs with Ryan Lowe’s side.

His parent club is FC Basel but his long-term situation in Switzerland is uncertain right now.