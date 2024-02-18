Southampton are poised to snap up Waterford attacker Romeo Akachukwu this summer ahead of Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester City, as per a report by the Irish Independent.

Southampton are set to see off interest from the Premier League to lure the youngster to St Mary’s in a deal worth €500,000.

Akachukwu, 17, still has two years left on his current deal but can link up with an English club when he turns 18 in July.

The Irish Independent claim Arsenal, Newcastle and City were ‘keen’ on him, along with Fleetwood Town in League One, but it is the Saints who will land his signature.

Southampton to land attacker

Based on the clubs who have been keeping tabs on his progress, Akachukwu should be an interesting addition for Southampton as they eye promotion from the Championship.

He would be a useful long-term acquisition for the Saints and someone who they hope would break into their first-team down the line.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has made 28 appearances for Waterford already so far in his career despite his tender age and he has found the net on four occasions.

Akachukwu will still play for them over the next few months in the League of Ireland before he moves over to England.

Southampton are aiming to be in the top flight by the time he joins them. They were relegated last year to the second tier before turning to ex-MK Dons and Swansea City boss Russell Martin.

It took time for their manager to get his ideas across and they made a slow start to the campaign. However, they have really found their feet now and are battling for a place in the top two.

They beat West Brom 2-0 away last time out and face Hull City at home on Tuesday.