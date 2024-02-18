Southampton have joined the race for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, reports Alan Nixon.

Southampton are keen to snap up the attacker this summer from their Championship rivals.

Clarke, 23, is the Black Cats’ most prized asset but they will face a battle to keep hold of him at the end of this season, especially if they don’t get promoted.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Nixon on his Patreon page, the Saints are interested in signing him in the next transfer window.

Southampton eye Sunderland star

Clarke is one of the most talented players outside the Premier League and he would be an eye-catching addition for Southampton if they were able to land his signature.

The Saints will only be able to get him though if they gain promotion in this campaign under Russell Martin as they battle it out with the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United and Ipswich Town at the top end of the table.

Sunderland signed Clarke back in 2022 on an initial loan deal that they later made permanent. He helped them gain promotion from League One and has since adapted with ease to the step up a division again.

The former England youth international fired 11 goals last term to help the Black Cats reach the top six under former boss Tony Mowbray. He has found the net on 14 occasions already this season as they look to do the same again under Michael Beale.

Clarke is a product of the Leeds academy and broke into their starting XI before Tottenham Hotspur signed him as a youngster in 2019. His switch to London didn’t work out though and he was loaned out to QPR and Stoke City before finding a home at Sunderland.