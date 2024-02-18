Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney is on West Ham’s radar, according to a report by The Sun.

Middlesbrough could face a battle to keep hold of the England youth international this summer.

Hackney, 21, has been a key player for his current club in the Championship over recent times.

In this latest update regarding his future by The Sun, the Hammers are the latest team to be linked with a swoop for his signature at the end of this season.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Middlesbrough man eyed

Hackney has made 28 appearances in all competitions so far in this campaign and has chipped in with two goals and two assists.

The Redcar-born man has been on the books at Middlesbrough for his whole career to date. He has risen up through the academy ranks at the Riverside Stadium and was a key player at various youth levels before breaking into the first-team.

He has played 71 times for Boro to date and also had a loan spell away at Scunthorpe United a few years ago to get some experience under his belt in League Two.

Michael Carrick’s side have had an underwhelming season to date and find themselves down in 13th position. They made the play-offs last year but lost a lot of key players last summer.

It has taken them a while to find their feet this term and they have been inconsistent. Nevertheless, they did secure an impressive 2-1 away win at table toppers Leicester City yesterday after goals by Finn Azaz and Samuel Silvera.

Middlesbrough are seven points off the top six with 13 games left to play. They are back in action next weekend with a home clash against Plymouth Argyle as they look to build some momentum now.