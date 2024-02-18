Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said Tyler Morton has suffered a ‘kick’ to his ankle.

Hull City were forced to take the Liverpool loan man off against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium yesterday before they ran out 2-1 winners after a last-gasp Jacob Greaves winner.

Morton, 21, has made 28 appearances in all competitions so far for the Tigers, chipping in with three goals and four assists.

Rosenior has provided this update on his condition, as per a report by HullLive: “Tyler got a kick on his ankle, and it swelled up. It swelled up too much. I’m not delighted, but I’m pleased that it’s not a muscular injury, it’s just something that we just have to pain manage and hopefully get the swelling down.”

Hull City injury latest

Hull will be hoping Morton’s injury isn’t too serious and that he can return to the action as soon as possible. The fact it isn’t a muscular issue is a boost.

The England youth international has been a key player for Rosenior’s side since linking up with them from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

He was given the green light to leave the Reds on a temporary basis to get some more experience under his belt after spending the last campaign in the Championship at Blackburn Rovers.

The youngster played 46 matches altogether during his time at Ewood Park to boost his development.

Morton has risen up through the academy ranks at Anfield and has made nine first-team outings for his parent club under Jurgen Klopp.

Hull face a tricky trip to Southampton on Tuesday as they look to keep their momentum going. They have won their last two games on the spin against Rotherham and Huddersfield and have won four out of their last five fixtures.

The Tigers are only outside the play-offs on goal difference and are level on points with Norwich City and Coventry City.