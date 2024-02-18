Derby County are looking to sign striker Dwight Gayle on a free transfer, as per a report by DerbyshireLive.

Derby County are keen to snap up the attacker following James Collins’ injury.

Gayle, 34, cut ties with Stoke City on deadline day earlier this month and has since been weighing up his options.

In this latest update regarding his situation by DerbyshireLive, the Rams are ‘trying’ to lure him to Pride Park.

Derby County working on striker deal

Gayle would be a useful addition for Derby if they were able to get him. He would inject valuable experience into their ranks as they eye promotion from League One and would provide cover for the injured Collins.

He has been linked with a few clubs since his exit from Stoke. Championship sides Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have been mentioned by reporter Fabrizio Romano on X along with third tier clubs Barnsley and Charlton Athletic.

The veteran has racked up 389 appearances in his career to date, scoring 147 goals, and is a proven goal scorer in the Football League.

He has also been on the books at Dagenham and Redbridge, Peterborough United, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and West Brom in the past and was playing in the Premier League as recently as 2021.

Gayle spent the past year-and-a-half with Stoke but only managed to find the net three times in 50 matches for the Potters.

His time at the Bet365 Stadium didn’t work out for him in the end but a switch to Derby now would give him an exciting project to join.

The Rams are 2nd in the table behind Portsmouth and are three points inside the top two. They won 1-0 at home to Stevenage this weekend after Louie Sibley’s late winner.