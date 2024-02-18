Leeds United continued their 2024 unbeaten streak with a 2-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Leeds United’s latest Championship victory saw Daniel Farke’s side move back into 2nd place in the table. It allowed them to maintain distance between themselves and both Southampton and Ipswich Town.

This was the Whites’ second trip to Plymouth in recent days. Last time around, they won the FA Cup replay between the sides via a 4-1, extra-time scoreline.

Like against Swansea City last time out, Leeds side came out all guns blazing. They forced Argyle onto the back foot early on and did not stop going at them.

It was no surprise that the visiting Whites went ahead on 10 minutes. A glorious lofted ball from Georginio Rutter was excellently controlled by Willy Gnonto. The young Italian flicked it around the defender, onto his left foot and lashed it in off the post.

Unlike against Swansea, Leeds did not press this early advantage. They remained in control of the game but could add no further goals in the opening 45 minutes.

Plymouth came out more determined in the second half. They put together bright spells of play that worried the visitors. However, the Whites weathered the storm.

On 72 minutes, Georginio turned from provided to scorer. A long punt out from keeper Illan Meslier was brought under control by his fellow Frenchman. Ruuter bore down on the Argyle goal and lashed an unstoppable shot for his 6th goal of the season.

Resurgent Gnonto continuous to shine for Leeds United

Among some good performances, one stood out for Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth.

That player was the ever-impressive Italian Gnonto. He landed an impressive 8/10 from the YEP’s Smyth, who had this to say about the resurgent wideman’s display against Plymouth:

“The way he took the goal shows the level of confidence he’s playing with. Leeds’ best outlet for the ball for most of the afternoon. Worked back to help out defensively.”

In a hard-working, all-round display against Plymouth, Gnonto showed that level of promise and potential that marked him out as a serious target for Premier League sides in the summer.

As per WhoScored’s match data, Gnonto completed 25 passes (78%) – one of these passes was a key pass leading to a chance. He also completed both of his dribbles as well as the only tackle he was called on to make. He also made one clearance and one interception.

Gnonto’s opener was the Italian’s fifth goal in his five games since coming back into the side after Dan James’ injury. Now he is here, he is going to be a hard man to shift aside.