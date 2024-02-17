The latest Hull City team news as Liam Rosenior’s side gear up to face Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Hull City head into their game this weekend on the back of their 2-1 win at Rotherham United on Tuesday night. Jaden Philogene and Noah Ohio scored for them against the Millers.

The Tigers are only outside the Championship play-offs on goal difference at the moment. They take on a Huddersfield side who beat Sunderland 1-0 last time out.

Liam Rosenior’s side have a game in hand on Coventry City and Norwich City above them.

Hull City team news

As per Hull’s official X account, they have no fresh injury concerns. Jean Michael Seri is still unavailable after helping Ivory Coast win AFCON last weekend but he could be back for their trip to Southampton next Tuesday.

Manchester City loan man Liam Delap remains sidelined but is due to pay the club a visit later next week.

Starting XI

Allsop

Coyle

Jones

Greaves

Giles

Morton

Slater

Philogene

Carvalho

Zaroury

Ohio

Allsop will keep his place between the sticks and the back four should remain the same, although Jacob Greaves is on the verge of a suspension after accumulating a few yellow cards.

In midfield, Regan Slater will have more competition for a starting place once Seri is available, with Greg Docherty also pushing for some minutes.

Rosenior has plenty of options going forward but I think he’ll stick with the same three behind the striker for Huddersfield. Abdulkadir Omur and Adama Traore provide strong back-up from the bench.

Up front, Ohio will be in confident mood after scoring his first goal at Rotherham following his winter arrival on loan from Standard Liege, with Billy Sharp and Aaron Connolly ready to play too if needed.