The latest Charlton Athletic team news as Nathan Jones’ side gear up to face Bolton Wanderers in League One.

Charlton Athletic head into their upcoming clash on the back of their 1-1 draw at home to Lincoln City last time out. Striker Freddie Ladapo scored against the Imps.

The Addicks are currently sat in 20th place in the League One table and are a point outside the drop zone.

Jones was brought in to replace Michael Appleton and the former Luton Town and Southampton boss has picked up a point from his first two games in charge.

Charlton Athletic team news

As per Charlton’s official club website, midfielder Terry Taylor is back available and defender Michael Hector isn’t too far off. Striker Chuks Aneke came off the bench against Lincoln on Tuesday.

January signing Kayne Ramsay, who joined from Harrogate Town in League Two, will be assessed after picking up a hamstring problem, as per a report by London News Online.

Starting XI

Isted

Watson

Edmonds-Green

Jones

Thomas

Edun

Camara

Dobson

Bakinson

Ladapo

May

Jones has opted to go with Harry Isted in goal ahead of Ashley Maynard-Brewer in his first two games.

Tennai Watson is likely to step in for Ramsay at right wing-back, with Tayo Edun on the other side. The back three should remain the same.

In midfield, I can see Panutche Camara starting to add more energy in the middle of the park alongside George Dobson and Tyreeq Bakinson.

Up front, Alfie May will get the green light once again as he looks to add to his tally. Ladapo will be in confident mood after his goal against the Imps and I think he’ll have a place in the starting XI for this one against Bolton.