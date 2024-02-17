The latest Derby County team news as Paul Warne’s side gear up to face Stevenage in League One this afternoon.

Derby County are back on home soil this weekend following a comfortable 3-0 win away from home against Exeter City at the weekend. Max Bird opened the scoring for the Rams in the first half before Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen wrapped up the scoring in the second.

Derby County remained 2nd in the League One table as a result, six points behind leaders Portsmouth although Warne’s men do boast a game in hand.

The reverse fixture was a day to forget for the Rams having been on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline at the Lamex Stadium. Jordan Roberts put the Boro ahead on the day, Mendez-Laing then equalised but later goals from Alex MacDonald and Kane Hemmings secured a big three points for Steve Evans’ men.

Warne’s side will no doubt be eyeing revenge on this occasion.

Derby County team news

The Rams’ only remaining fit striker James Collins is a doubt for the Stevenage fixture and may even face being out for the rest of the season depending on the results of his scan according to RamsTV presenter Owen Bradley.

The 33-year-old picked up a knock against Exeter but managed to play on. Now, though, it appears his knee issue might be worse than first thought and Warne may have to play a makeshift centre-forward in his place.

Elsewhere, it is said that Ryan Nyambe should be available to feature after missing the last match, but there are also now doubts over Conor Hourihane, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Callum Elder.

Martyn Waghorn, Craig Forsyth, Tyreece John-Jules and Jake Rooney remain injured, but Conor Washington returned to training a short while ago and should be edging closer to a return.

Starting XI

Wildsmith (GK)

Nyambe

Nelson

Cashin

Sibley

Adams

Thompson

Bird

Wilson

Mendez-Laing

Barkhuizen

Albeit a slight stab in the dark based on the quadruplet of fresh injury doubts ahead of this League One fixture, we may see Derby County’s starting lineup looking a little something like this.

As Elder is unlikely to feature, Louie Sibley could return to his secondary role as left-back with Nyambe his full-back partner on the opposite side. With Nyambe at right-back, Kane Wilson may move further up the pitch to play on the wing against Stevenage – a position he has previously flourished in.

Should Hourihane be unavailable, Liam Thompson is the likely candidate to slot in next to Ebou Adams in the deeper midfield spots with Bird ahead of them as the attacking midfielder.

Without Collins, Mendez-Laing may be preferred centrally as a false nine accompanied by Barkhuizen and the aforementioned Wilson either side of him.