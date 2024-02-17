Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United sees the promotion-chasing Whites looking to extend their unbeaten record in 2024 against Ian Foster’s Argyle outfit.

Leeds United have been in impressive form across much of this season’s Championship campaign. They are imperious so far in 2024, recording seven consecutive wins in the league.

Hosts Plymouth Argyle have only just seen the back of Leeds United. Daniel Farke’s side were in Devon only last week in an FA Cup replay between the two sides. The Whites returned to West Yorkshire with a 4-1 extra-time victory.

Since that game, the Pilgrims have lost to Sunderland, going down 3-1 at the Stadium of Light. Leeds United’s last game saw them sweep aside Swansea City with a 4-0 drubbing. This kept Leeds 2nd in the Championship table.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United…

Crysencio Summerville

You cannot realistically talk about any Leeds United game without mentioning the impact that Summerville has. His pace and close control are a danger for all opposition right-backs.

He has defenders on the back foot and hopping around wondering which way he is going. He likes to cut in from the left and is a danger when he does. 15 goals this season prove that.

Morgan Whittaker

As Leeds United showed in the FA Cup replay, they will look to control the ball at Home Park. This means that Plymouth Argyle will be living off of scraps of possession, which star forward Whittaker will have to get used to in this one.

He will be a danger to Leeds United, especially to Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu. Whittaker has 17 goals and seven assists to his name and a lot of the onus will be on him to make the most of his chances.

Wilfried Gnonto

Gnonto engaged in a transfer stand-off Leeds United at the start of the season. He was unavailable for games and absent from training, with all signs pointing towards the end of his career at Elland Road. However, the young Italian’s redemption arc is fully on course.

Since Dan James’ injury forced Gnonto into the starting line-up, he hasn’t looked back. His power and pace have seen him provide three goals and an assist in his last four games.

Joe Edwards

Whilst Plymouth need Whittaker to score goals, Joe Edwards’ job is the opposite. His importance will come with managing and containing Leeds United dangerman Summerville.

Edwards played well in the FA Cup replay at Home Park. He kept the dangerous Jadon Anthony quiet. However, Summerville’s introduction to the game as normal time ran out was pivotal. Restoring him to the side after a few starting XI omissions could be of great benefit.

Joel Piroe

The recalled Piroe will have a lot to prove. Forced into a starting role against Swansea by Patrick Bamford’s injury, the Dutchman responded with a goal, taking him to 11 for the season so far.

He does not bring the same level of hold-up play as Bamford does. However, he is dangerous in and around the box.