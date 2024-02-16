Wrexham vs Notts County sees two League Two promotion hopefuls pit against one another at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Wrexham vs Notts County was a fixture that garnered huge attention last season. The two were locked in a National League title battle for the ages and ultimately, it was the Red Dragons who came out on top while the Magpies had to win promotion to League Two through the play-offs.

Both are currently wrapped up in the fight for promotion to League One too. Phil Parkinson’s side sit 4th in the League Two table with games in hand of all of those above them while Stuart Maynard and co are 7th after a much-needed midweek win.

Now, ahead of the tie, we pick out five players who could dictate Wrexham vs Notts County this weekend…

Paul Mullin

Wrexham talisman Mullin will be determined to break back into the starting XI after dropping to the bench for the Sutton United win. He’s six appearances without a goal across all competitions but is a constant goal threat nonetheless.

The striker has 10 goals and five assists in 22 league games and will be determined to play a big role in this fixture.

Macaulay Langstaff

Notts County have their own talisman though, and he’s arguably proving himself as the best in the league this season. After tearing up the National League, Langstaff is the fourth-tier’s top scorer with 22 goals in 31 games.

The Magpies are serial chance creators and it’s usually Langstaff on the end of them. With Wrexham’s backline leaky at times, expect him to be on the scoresheet again.

Elliot Lee

In terms of pedigree, few in League Two can match that of Elliot Lee. He’s proven himself as a valuable player in the Championship and League One before and is standing out in the fourth-tier as a result.

He has 14 goals so far and got himself back amongst the scorers against Sutton in the week.

Jodi Jones

Malta international Jones’ season has been remarkable. He’s fought through previous injury hell to become one of League Two’s best players, notching a record-breaking 19 assists after just 28 games this season.

Operating either on the left or right, Jones boasts a ridiculous creative output and keeping him quiet will be key to Wrexham finding any success against Notts County.

Will Boyle

With both teams boasting such attacking talent, it can be easy to look over the defenders. However, towering centre-back Boyle is tough to look past. In the centre of Parkinson’s back three, the 28-year-old will be determined to lock down a starting spot again after spells in and out of the team.

His aerial and physical presence is hard to match and if he can get back to the levels he showed with Cheltenham Town, Boyle could become one of Wrexham’s most important players over the second half of the season.