Wrexham will have a decision to make regarding George Evans this weekend after he went off last time out, as detailed on their official club website.

Wrexham are back in League Two action this weekend at home to Notts County.

Evans, 29, made the move to the Racecourse Ground last summer and has been a regular so far this season.

As per the club’s website, he felt a ‘tightness’ in his gluteal muscle.

Wrexham injury latest

Evans has turned into a shrewd signing by Wrexham and he has made 30 appearances in all competitions, 22 of which have come in the league.

He is a useful player to have in the squad as he can play in midfield or defence. The Cheadle-born man is under contract with the Welsh side until the summer of 2025.

The former England youth international is an academy graduate from Manchester City and played once for the Premier League club, as well as having loan spells away from the Etihad Stadium at Crewe Alexandra, Walsall and Scunthorpe United in the Football League to get experience.

He then had permanent stints at Reading, Derby County and Millwall before dropping down two divisions when Wrexham came calling last year.

The Red Dragons are eyeing promotion to League One this term and are sat in 4th in the table. They are two points off Crewe in 3rd with two games in hand.

Notts County is a big game for Phil Parkinson’s side and Luke Young is an option to come in for Evans if he isn’t able to play.

The pair were promoted from the National League together last term after their intense battle for the title.

Wrexham won 2-1 away at Sutton United last time out.