West Brom vs Southampton kicks off at 20:00 tonight with both sides determined to take all three points from the clash. The Baggies will be high in spirits after last night’s takeover confirmation while the Saints will be eager to bounce back from midweek defeat.

Bilkul Football WBA, LLC – a company ultimately owned by Florida-based entrepreneur Shilen Patel and his father Dr Kiran C. Patel – has reached an agreement to acquire an 87.8% shareholding in West Bromwich Albion Group Limited, the parent company of West Bromwich Albion FC. — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 15, 2024

Russell Martin’s side saw their remarkable unbeaten run ended by Bristol City, losing 3-0 at Ashton Gate. Carlos Corberan and co picked up another three points meanwhile, defeating Cardiff City 2-0.

Now, ahead of tonight’s clash, here are five players who could dictate the Championship clash West Brom vs Southampton…

Cedric Kipre

Baggies centre-back Kipre makes up one side of a crucial battle tonight. The Ivorian has been a key figure for Corberan this season and he’ll have to be at the top of his game to keep Saints star Adam Armstrong’s output limited.

If Armstrong is deployed on the wing, Kipre will still be in for a tough task. Che Adams would likely start through the middle if Martin puts his stand-in captain out wide, giving West Brom’s towering defender a challenging night.

Adam Armstrong

Speaking of Armstrong, you can’t highlight Southampton’s main threats without discussing him.

He’s assumed the role as captain when Jack Stephens hasn’t been selected and his goalscoring return has made him absolutely pivotal. 16 goals and 11 assists has him in a strong place in the player of the year fight and without him, the Saints wouldn’t be 3rd in the Championship table.

Tom Fellows

The visitors will have to keep an eager eye on lively youngster Fellows, who is quickly emerging as a real star for West Brom.

Baggies academy graduate Fellows has shown an ability to impact games from the get-go or as a sub. The 20-year-old has noow started four of the last five Championship games, managing two goals and an assist in the process.

Joe Rothwell

Southampton midfielder Rothwell’s ability was best on show in the comeback win over Huddersfield Town. His fantastic volley was one of two goals on the day and he could be in line for a second league start here.

The Bournemouth loanee is fantastic at progressing the ball and driving forward. Away from home against an energetic West Brom team, that could prove key.

Mikey Johnston

Last but not least is winter signing Johnston, who started on the opposite flank to the earlier mentioned Fellows in the week. He scored just a minute into that game, which was his full debut for Corberan and co.

After an encouraging start to life at The Hawthorns, the Glasgow-born winger will be keen to have a positive impact against tonight.