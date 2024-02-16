Watford goalkeeper Roraigh Brown has joined Walthamstow on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Watford have let the young stopper head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt.

Brown, 18, has been given the green light to drop into the Isthmian League North Division.

The Hornets’ website has confirmed he will spend a one-month period with the London outfit and will return to Vicarage Road on 15th March.

Watford loan exit

Brown will be hoping to get plenty of game time at Walthamstow over the next four weeks to boost his development.

He spent time on loan at Northwood earlier in this campaign and has now been allowed to leave the Hornets again. The teenager has also had a stint at Chertsey Town in the past.

His new club sit in 9th position in their table and are in action this weekend against Grays Athletic with their latest signing in line for his debut.

Brown has been on the books at Watford since 2019 and is currently a second year scholar. He has featured for both their Under-21s and Under-18s and could be a key player for the Championship side in the future.

The ‘keeper temporarily leaves behind a Hornets’ side who face a trip to Rotherham United in the league tomorrow. The Millers are bottom of the league so Valerien Ismael’s men need to pick up all three points to get their season back on track.

They have been in poor form over recent times and were beaten 4-2 away at Norwich City last time out.

Watford have slipped down to 12th place and are seven points off the play-offs with 14 games left to play.