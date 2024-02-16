The72’s writers offer their Swindon Town vs MK Dons prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Swindon Town drew 2-2 away at Gillingham in their last League Two clash. Harry McKirdy scored a last-gasp equaliser for them in Kent.

The Robins are sat in 17th place in the table and won’t go up or down this season. However, they will want to end this campaign on a high.

As for MK Dons, they are well in the race for promotion. They are 6th and are four points inside the play-offs and six off the top three.

Mike Williamson’s side were battered 4-0 away at Bradford City last time out. Not many saw that result coming and they will be keen to bounce back.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This is a tricky one to call. Swindon Town have been too inconsistent this season but still have players that are dangerous at League Two level like Charlie Austin and Harry McKirdy.

“MK Dons’ loss away at Bradford City last time out was a damaging one and their defence was very fragile. I think they’ll get into the play-offs but I can see them dropping more points at the County Ground.

“I think Swindon will get a result but it will be a close one.”

Swindon Town vs MK Dons prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Swindon Town have been in decent form at home while MK Dons have lost three of their last four away games without scoring. It could give us a bit of a surprise result in terms of league positions this weekend.

“The hosts boast some dangerous players but on the whole, MK’s play under Mike Williamson has been strong. That won’t change on the road and if they’re on it, the visitors could definitely control proceedings on the way to a solid win.

“I’m not sure how this pans out though. Both have paths to victory but I think this will end level. I’ll go for a 2-2 draw.”

Swindon Town vs MK Dons prediction: 2-2