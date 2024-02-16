Hull City defender Jacob Greaves has picked out Huddersfield Town pair Sorba Thomas and Jack Rudoni as two players his side need to watch out for.

Hull City are back in Championship action this weekend with an away trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Tigers won 2-1 away at Rotherham United last time out after goals by Jaden Philogene and Noah Ohio.

Speaking ahead of the game, Greaves has said, as per his team’s official X account: “They have quality in the front area. Sorba Thomas is a very good player in this league who is direct and (Jack) Rudoni is a good player every time I have come up against him.”

Hull City man on Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield will be tricky opponents for Hull. The Terriers have been in decent form over their past few games.

They won 1-0 at home to Sunderland in their last outing after defender Matty Pearson’s first-half goal.

The Terriers have lost only once in their last six league games and that was against automatic promotion contenders Southampton away.

They are proving to be a tough nut to crack on their own patch and are unbeaten there in their last three fixtures, winning the last two of them against Sheffield Wednesday and the Black Cats.

Hull lost 1-0 at home to Swansea City last Saturday but bounced back when they came from behind to beat Rotherham.

The Tigers have bags of quality in attacking areas in players like Fabio Carvalho, Anass Zaroury and Jaden Philogene, but will be keen to tighten things up at the back.

Academy graduate Greaves has been a key player for his local side once again this term and has formed a strong partnership with Alfie Jones. However, he is only one yellow card away from a suspension and needs to be careful.