QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has said ‘everyone’ if available for their game this weekend.

QPR are back in Championship action with a trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City.

The Hoops lost 1-0 away to Stoke City last time out after Wouter Burger’s first-half goal.

Cifuentes has revealed that his side have no fresh injury concerns on the back of their clash against the Potters which is a boost and he has said, as per the club’s official website: “Everyone is physically OK after Wednesday and available for this game.”

QPR boost

The fact QPR have no injuries is a boost to their survival hopes. They will be itching to bounce back from their defeat to Stoke with a positive result against Bristol City.

Prior to their game at the Bet365 Stadium, the Hoops had been in decent form. They hadn’t lost for four games.

The London club are currently sat in 22nd place in the table and are in the drop zone along with Yorkshire pair Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

They are four points from safety with 14 games left of the season to play. Huddersfield Town have started to hit form at the right time and are climbing away from danger.

However, Millwall have been sucked right into trouble, whilst teams like Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Stoke aren’t safe by any means.

QPR delved into the January market to bring in new faces like Michael Frey, Joe Hodge, Lucas Andersen and Isaac Hayden to bolster their ranks. The quartet have all featured since their winter moves.

Cifuentes need to get the best out of his players over the coming weeks to start picking up more points. Their upcoming opponents Bristol City will be in confident mood after beating Southampton 3-1 in their latest outing.