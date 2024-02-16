Plymouth Argyle boss Ian Foster has said Adam Forshaw has picked up a hamstring injury.

Plymouth Argyle are back in Championship action tomorrow with a home clash against Leeds United.

Forshaw, 32, will have to sit out against his former club.

Foster has provided this update regarding his situation, as per a report by PlymouthLive: “He has picked up a hamstring injury. Symptoms wise he feels okay, but tomorrow will be too soon.”

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Plymouth Argyle injury latest

Forshaw’s absence is a blow for Plymouth as he injects more quality and experience into their ranks.

He made the move to Home Park in January following the termination of his contract at fellow second tier club Norwich City.

The Liverpudlian has since played three times for the Pilgrims and will be hoping that his injury isn’t too severe and that he can return to the action as quickly and as safely as possible.

Forshaw has played for the likes of Everton, Brentford, Wigan Athletic and Middlesbrough. Leeds landed him in 2018 and he spent five years at Elland Road.

Plymouth will be in for a tough test against a Whites’ side who are eyeing automatic promotion to the Premier League. They were relegated from the top flight last year and Daniel Farke is aiming to get them back at the first time of asking.

He has done it before with Norwich in the past on two occasions and his side are in decent form at the moment.

As for Foster’s men, their aim is to finish as high as they can this term. They drew 2-2 at home to Coventry City last time out and were denied a win at the death when the Sky Blues equalised through defender Liam Kitching.