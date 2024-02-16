Sheffield Wednesday were keen on a winter loan deal for Norwich City man Liam Gibbs but the Canaries blocked a move, according to talkSPORT.

Sheffield Wednesday, and Norwich City find themselves in very different positions in the Championship table. The Owls are right in the relegation fight in 23rd while the Canaries are in the play-off fight, sitting in 7th.

Both were in the market for new additions in the January transfer window, although the relegation-threatened Wednesday were far busier. Now though, it has emerged that the Yorkshire outfit had an eye on a raid on their Championship rivals last month.

TalkSPORT claims that Sheffield Wednesday were among the clubs keen on taking midfielder Liam Gibbs on loan. The versatile 21-year-old has found chances hard to come by this season after breaking through last campaign, featuring only 13 times in the league.

However, despite the limited action, the club blocked a move with David Wagner unwilling to sanction a switch.

Norwich’s stance…

Gibbs looked like a great talent when breaking into the Norwich City side last season. However, this time around, chances have been hard to come by. For the most part, he’s been an unused substitute by Wagner, often watching on from the bench.

That isn’t exactly going to aid his development, but it can be said that Hillsborough may not have been the best place for the former Ipswich Town prospect as well. Sheffield Wednesday’s volatile ownership situation has made it a tough environment and amid their struggles at the bottom end of the Championship, it might not have been the best place for him to cut his teeth.

Nevertheless, a move likely would have given Gibbs more game time. It remains to be seen if he finds more chances as the season progresses but with just 11 minutes of league football played since December 13th, an increased role hasn’t arrived just yet.