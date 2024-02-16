Portsmouth midfielder Tom Lowery has suffered a hamstring tear and the full extent of the injury will become clear next week, it has emerged.

Portsmouth man Lowery hasn’t had the easiest time with injuries since joining from Crewe Alexandra in the summer of 2022. He’d spent much of this season on the sidelines before returning in the New Year and had started four of the last five games going into the midweek clash with Cambridge United.

Pompey emerged 3-1 winners in the League One tie but unfortunately, Lowery only managed 36 minutes before pulling up. The 26-year-old made way and post-game, manager John Mousinho took responsibility for the fresh setback.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s clash with Reading, an update has emerged on the midfielder.

Reporter Andrew Moon has stated on X that Lowery has suffered a grade two hamstring tear. Full diagnosis of the injury is set to come next week after a specialist visit, which is when there will hopefully be a timescale on his recovery from this new blow.

Fingers crossed

While Lowery will be facing a spell out, hopefully the specialist visit brings news that he won’t be out for too long. Portsmouth have been ravaged by injuries recently and they’re seriously light on options in the middle of the park.

It looks as though Marlon Pack is set to partner new signing Owen Moxon in the middle for an extended spell. While the former Carlisle United star will have been hoping to break into the side based off his own ability, the injury problems for others open the door for him to come straight into the starting XI.

Lowery has had injury problems before and with Mousinho taking responsibility for this latest blow, you would expect Portsmouth to take his recovery cautiously to avoid any setbacks.