The72’s writers offer their Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Preston North End head into this weekend’s fixture off the back of a gritty 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough. Liam Millar put the Lilywhites ahead in the first half, Finn Azaz then equalised for Boro in the 57th minute before Emil Riis put Preston back in the lead three minutes later.

Ryan Lowe’s men withstood the Middlesbrough barrage on Wednesday, defending resiliently, and perhaps with a slice of luck, hanging on to their advantage to secure three points. They now sit 9th in the Championship table, level on points with Coventry City who occupy the final play-off spot.

Blackburn Rovers on the other hand are still adjusting to new management after John Eustace replaced Jon Dahl Tomasson last week. In Eustace’s first official game in the dugout, he returned to his former stomping ground where his new side lost 1-0 to Birmingham City.

Andre Dozzell’s 77th minute effort was enough to send Rovers home empty handed. The result saw them remain 16th, seven points above the Championship relegation zone and now 12 points away from the top six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Preston will feel confident ahead of this encounter, although Blackburn may now pose a different threat after a week under Eustace’s guidance.

“The Lilywhites’ play-off ambitions look to be increasingly achievable and a victory at Deepdale this weekend would provide a massive boost for Lowe’s side.

“Rovers will be determined to grind out a result, however, and I can see them causing Preston a few problems if the hosts put in a similar performance to their showing against Boro – they might not get as lucky this time.

“I expected this encounter to be a tight one with goals from either side. It is really tough to call, but I am edging towards a narrow victory for the home side.”

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“There’s more than bragging rights at stake in this all-Lancashire clash. Preston North End’s impressive form of late has them right back in the conversation for play-off football with three straight wins catching the eye.

“For Eustace and Blackburn Rovers though, what a way it would be to endear yourself to the new fans with a win over local rivals. That should get the group really fired up, but I just think the visitors will fall short.

“Rovers’ away form has been abysmal and with Preston back to their best, I’m going for a home win.”

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 2-1