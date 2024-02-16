Mansfield Town pair Callum Johnson and Calum Macdonald are expected to miss their game this weekend, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town are back in League Two action this weekend with an away trip to Walsall as they look to keep their momentum going.

Johnson and Macdonald are both sidelined at the moment as they look to return to the pitch as quickly and as safely as possible.

In this latest update regarding the defensive pair by the club’s website, they are still likely to be unavailable against the Saddlers.

Mansfield Town injury latest

Johnson has a hamstring injury. He has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season, 16 of which have come in the league.

The former Middlesbrough, Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth and Ross County man joined Mansfield in January last year and he will be eager to get back to help his side’s push for promotion to League One.

As for Macdonald, the left-back linked up with the Stags last summer and has a calf problem. He spent last term at Stockport County and Bristol Rovers.

The 26-year-old, who is a product of the Derby County, has also been on the books at Blackpool and Tranmere Rovers in the past before making Field Mill his home.

Mansfield’s confidence will be sky high at the moment after they battered Harrogate Town 9-2 last time out. They are now sat in 2nd place in the table with 14 games left of the campaign to play.

They missed out on the play-offs last year and are hoping to go up automatically this time around.

The Stags are only a point behind Stockport now and could go top if they win this Saturday and the Hatters drop points at Tranmere.