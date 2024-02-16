Leicester City vs Middlesbrough takes place at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00.

Leicester City vs Middlesbrough sees the champions elect take on a faltering play-off contender. The Foxes hold a supreme position at the top of the Championship table while poor form for Boro has left them seven points off the top six in 13th.

Enzo Maresca’s side have won four Championship games in a row while Michael Carrick are winless in four. They’ve also lost two in a row.

Now, ahead of the game, here are five players who could dictate Leicester City vs Middlesbrough this weekend.

Harry Winks

Winks is Leicester City’s midfield metronome, setting the tempo in possession and doing so in fantastic fashion. He sees an awful lot of the ball and it’s a rarity to see the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder give it away.

Middlesbrough will have to try and stop him from getting in his flow. If they’re unable to, it could be a game the hosts control.

Finn Azaz

Carrick will be hoping to see Middlesbrough new boy Azaz step up after the exit of attacking midfielder Matt Crooks. A first Boro goal in the midweek defeat to Preston North End hopefully gives him something to build on against Leicester City.

With the Foxes often boasting total control, attackers like Azaz will have to be decisive in taking opportunities to progress and break through when they arise.

Abdul Fatawu

Ghanaian starlet Fatawu is emerging as one of Maresca’s leading creative threats. He’s such a lively and skilful presence on the wing and against Boro, he’ll be keen to put in another eye-catching display.

He now has three goals and nine assists to his name this season and after his goal in the Sheffield Wednesday win, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him heavily involved again on Saturday afternoon.

Seny Dieng

Calls for Seny Dieng to return to the starting XI are growing louder, and it could be time for him to do so this weekend. It’s not been the easiest season to be a Middlesbrough goalkeeper but ex-QPR star Dieng looks to be a more assured presence in the sticks than recent stand-in Tom Glover.

If he is back in the side, the Senegalese shot-stopper could be in for a busy day.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Last but not least is Leicester City’s main man. Dewsbury-Hall has been a level above this season and after another two assists in the week, he now has 22 goals contributions from midfield in 31 Championship games.

Be it in a deeper role or in behind the striker, expect the Foxes academy graduate to play an influential role again this weekend.