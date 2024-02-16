Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford is poised to miss the Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City ties but is only facing 10-12 days out, manager Daniel Farke has said.

Leeds United striker Bamford had been on the fringes of the team for much of the 2023/24 campaign before the turn of the year. The Whites’ stunning 2024 to date has coincided with a fantastic run for the 30-year-old talisman.

Bamford has five goals and two assists to his name in his last nine appearances across all competitions. Prior to this run, the Grantham-born ace had not managed any goal contributions all season, so this turnaround in form has been a welcome one.

However, the 30-year-old was absent from the Swansea City thrashing through an injury concern, and given his history, there have been fears he could face a spell on the sidelines.

Now, while it has been confirmed Bamford will be out, he won’t be sidelined for long. Speaking before this weekend’s clash with Plymouth Argyle (as relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post), manager Daniel Farke confirmed the striker will miss the Saturday tie and likely the Leicester City game.

Overall though, Bamford’s absence should only be 10-12 days.

“Sadly not available for this upcoming game, some problems with his calf,” Farke said. “We expect him to be out not too long.

“I don’t expect he’ll be back for the upcoming game against Leicester. It would be a nice positive surprise if he could. He’s out for 10-12 days.”

While it’s a blow for Bamford to miss the challenging Championship games against Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City, there will be a collective sigh of relief that he’s not facing an extended spell on the sidelines. News of an injury for the Leeds United forward had led to fears of another lay-off, but the striker will be back in action sooner rather than later.

Thankfully, Farke has an ample replacement for the in-form striker. Joel Piroe returned to the starting XI against Swansea City and duly netted his 11th goal of the season early on.

The other dangerous attacking threats such as Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, Dan James and more ensure the Whites maintain a fantastic frontline even in Bamford’s absence. With those talents, Leeds United should be well-equipped to beat Plymouth as they look to hold onto 2nd place in the Championship table.