Leeds United starlet Gray has become a mainstay in Daniel Farke’s side this season. His breakthrough hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United among those most recently linked.

The 17-year-old started out in his natural role in midfield but to keep him in the team, Farke has moved Gray to right-back. It’s a position the teenager has grown into while still maintaining a decent influence going forward.

Now, fresh claims have emerged over the future of Gray at Elland Road.

Football Insider claims that Leeds United are already braced for summer bids for the prospect if they are to miss out on promotion. The report emphasises that Liverpool are ‘very keen’ with mass interest expected ahead of the transfer window later this year.

Summer bids inbound regardless?

Leeds United are in a good place right now. They’re 2nd in the Championship table, unbeaten in 2024 and on a streak of six consecutive Championship wins. For now, their full focus will be on maintaining such form as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

As per this fresh report, failure to do so will likely to an Archie Gray bidding war. However, a player as able as him at such a young age may well be likely to attract bids from top clubs regardless of which division the Whites find themselves in.

Of course though, fending off the interest and resisting bids will be far easier if Leeds United are in the Premier League. If not, it could be that they’re forced to cash in or Gray might want to take the chance to rise to the top-flight away from the Elland Road club.