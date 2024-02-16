Leeds United make their second trip to Devon to face Plymouth Argyle tomorrow afternoon, with Daniel Farke’s side will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to 2024.

Leeds United won 2-1 in the reverse Championship fixture at Elland Road. It was a game where Argyle showed their organisation and strengths but these were not enough to over come a determined Whites side.

Farke’s side has seven consecutive wins under their belt in 2024. This blistering form has lifted them to 2nd in the Championship table.

Plymouth Argyle are unbeaten at home in the league since October. Leeds United’s last visit to Home Park saw them win their FA Cup replay tie with a 4-1 extra-time victory.

Leeds United team news

Ahead of the game, Daniel Farke issued the latest on his squad (as relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post).

Farke confirmed that absentees Karl Darlow and Pascal Struijk will miss the game. The club is awaiting next week’s medical scans to allow the pair to step up their training load.

Perhaps the biggest news – although largely expected – is that striker Patrick Bamford is confirmed out of the game. Journalist Joe Donnohue reported on Twitter that Bamford has a calf issue that will keep him out ‘for 10-12 days’.

Right-back Jamie Shackleton is back in the travelling squad after being given time off for the birth of his first child.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Predicted XI

Meslier (GK)

Gray

Rodon

Ampadu

Firpo

Gruev

Kamara

Gnonto

Rutter

Summerville

Piroe

Farke has said that picking a gameday squad is easy due to the tightness of the group. Commenting to the Yorkshire Evening Post the Leeds United boss admitted “there is more or less no competition for travelling squad”.

This would suggest a largely unchanged squad from the last time out, the 4-0 demolition of Swansea in South Wales. Farke does go on to say that there is still competition for places in this tight-knit travelling squad.

Perhaps there may be just one change, that being forced upon Farke by Bamford’s injury in the Swansea warm-up. As in that game, Joel Piroe is likely to start as the lone striker with Georginio Rutter keeping his no.10 role.