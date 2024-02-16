West Brom are in the latter stages of finalising a deal for free agent midfielder Yann M’Vila, Baggies boss Carlos Corberan has confirmed.

West Brom’s pursuit of French midfielder M’Vila has been well documented. The Baggies have been looking for another addition to their options in the middle of the park after Jayson Molumby was cast to the sidelines through injury.

Since then, a move for M’Vila has been ongoing. The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiacos last summer but could be in line for a return to the game in the Championship.

Now, a promising update has emerged on West Brom’s pursuit.

As quoted by the Express and Star, manager Corberan has said the club are in the latter stages of securing the former France international’s signature. The Spaniard stated that hopefully next week will bring good news as they look to finalise M’Vila’s work permit. He said:

“We are working on this process, this process is starting to be in the last step. Hopefully in the next week we have better news, and hopefully and we can have him in the next week because we are in the last part of the work permit process.”

Good times for the Baggies

The mood at The Hawthorns is most certainly a positive one at the moment, and the signing of M’Vila will only boost spirits further. He’ll add a welcome option to West Brom’s midfield ranks, bringing plenty of experience and pedigree at the top of the game.

Last night, the Baggies saw a long-awaited takeover agreement secured. It means they’ll hopefully be able to really kick on again after some challenging financial times in recent seasons.

Corberan has his side poised in 5th in the Championship table. A top two spot looks to be out of reach but West Brom are in a great position to secure a play-off spot.