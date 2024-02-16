Bristol City defender Haydon Roberts has confirmed he looked into a January loan exit only for Liam Manning to opt against sanctioning a move.

Bristol City recruited youngster Roberts in the summer transfer window. He signed on a free transfer following his exit from Brighton & Hove Albion after a valuable loan stint with League One side Derby County in the 2022/23 campaign.

The 21-year-old developed well over his time at Pride Park and ultimately earned himself a step up to the Championship after his season in the third-tier. It hasn’t been plain sailing for Roberts since his Ashton Gate move though.

Roberts has been in and out of the squad and has had to patiently wait for his chance amid Cameron Pring’s impressive form. The latter has been forced to the sidelines with a knee injury though, giving the ex-Seagulls talent a chance to start.

Now, amid this run in the side, Roberts has admitted to Bristol Live that he did express a desire to leave on loan in a winter ‘conversation’ However, Bristol City boss Manning told him to remain patient and wait for his opportunity to impress.

“That was a conversation we had and he told me to be patient, wait for my opportunity,” He said.

“In my head, I felt like I should have been playing more but that’s the level we’re at – we all back ourselves, otherwise we’re in the wrong industry.

“I’ll be honest, I thought that [a loan] was best for me. I wanted to play every game. Pringy was doing really well and it would have taken a lot to take him out of the team, and a coach once said to me, ‘don’t waste any years of your career’ and I just thought about that. I want to play, I want to show what I do but I respect the gaffer a lot and I listened to his advice and hopefully it carries on.”

Worth the wait

If Pring hadn’t got injured, Roberts may still be feeling that a loan move could have been best for him. However, the guidance and advice of Manning has proven valuable, with a chance in the Bristol City XI arising shortly after the end of the January transfer window.

Furthermore, if Manning had ended up sanctioning a temporary move for the defender, he would have found himself short of an option on the left in the absence of Pring. So, while the conversation over an exit was a worthwhile one, the decision for Roberts to remain is one that has certainly paid off.

Roberts will now be doing what he can to prove he’s capable of holding down a starting spot in the Robins’ XI. He looks set for another chance to catch the eye in this weekend’s clash with QPR.