Derby County boss Paul Warne has hinted that he would be interested in signing Ebou Adams on a permanent deal from Cardiff City.

Derby County landed the midfielder on loan in the January transfer window on a deal running until the end of the season.

Adams, 28, has since impressed with the League One promotion hopefuls.

Warne has said, as per a report by DerbyshireLive: “If he plays well for us and is part of a promotion season, then he won’t be a secret. Wanting to keep certain players and making it happen are too different things, but I would like to be in that conversation. He is an ideal fit for us but there is a long way to go before those decisions are made.”

Derby County plans

Adams is due to return to Cardiff in the summer and still has a year left on his contract with the Championship outfit.

However, he has slipped down the pecking order of the Bluebirds since Erol Bulut’s arrival last year, hence why he was allowed to head out the exit door this winter.

He has proved to be a useful player in the middle of the park for Derby and with Max Bird linking up with Bristol City later this year, he would be an ideal permanent addition.

Adams, who is a Gambia international with 16 caps under his belt, was at Norwich City as a youngster but dropped into non-league for a spell at Ebbsfleet United before Forest Green Rovers handed him a Football League lifeline in 2019.

He went on to become a key player during his stint in Gloucestershire and made 121 appearances in all competitions, finding the net on 10 occasions.

The London-born man helped Rovers gain promotion from League Two under Rob Edwards back in 2022 before Cardiff snapped him up.

Adams hasn’t been able to make an impact in Wales but has found his feet again at Derby. The Rams are in action this weekend at home to Stevenage.