Hull City loan man Jake Leake is back training with Tranmere Rovers, as detailed on their official club website.

Hull City loaned the left-back to the League Two club last summer but he has had his injury problems this season.

Leake, 20, has made only eight appearances in all competitions this term, six of which have come in the league.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Whites’ website, he is ‘back on the grass’ as he looks to return to the action.

Hull City loanee latest at Tranmere Rovers

Hull let Leake head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some more experience under his belt and his switch to Tranmere was a chance to show what he can do in the Football League.

The prospect has been on the books at the MKM Stadium for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the East Yorkshire side.

He has been a regular for the Tigers at various youth levels over recent years and went to Turkey with the first-team over the summer for pre-season.

Leake was loaned out for the first time to Boston United in the 2020/21 season before linking up with Scunthorpe United on a temporary basis last term. He played 16 times for the Iron in the National League but couldn’t prevent them from relegation from the National League.

Tranmere are comfortably in mid-table now under ex-Hull boss Nigel Adkins and will be eager to have a strong end to the campaign. They are in action this weekend against table toppers Stockport County at Prenton Park.

As for Leake’s parent club, the Tigers head to Huddersfield Town as they look to make it back-to-back wins after beating Rotherham United last time out.